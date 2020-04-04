BS Yediyurappa riles up Twitterati after accepting 1 crore from Chinese company Huawei

On Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa thanked Huawei India for contributing Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund aimed at helping the state battle the Covid-19 outbreak.
Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Chief Minister wrote: "Thank you Huawei India for your contribution of Rs. 1 Crore to CM Relief Fund and helping Karnataka's fight against COVID-19."
The Karnataka Chief Minister's statement didn't go down well with netizens, who to took to Twitter to express how they felt about it. One user said, "After Telangana, Huawei has given 1 cr to Karnataka. It is a matter of concern that our governments are accepting money from a company which we CANNOT allow to get into India’s 5G network or any other area of strategic importance." Another user said, "China is responsible for spread of Corona...No more chinese."
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had directed the labour department to deposit an additional Rs 1,000 into the bank accounts of 15 lakh construction labourers in the state, who have been hit by the 21-day national lockdown to check COVID-19 spread.
He gave the direction during a high-level meeting of ministers and officials to review the measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and implementation of lockdown in the state.
The government has already deposited Rs 1,000 into the accounts of 15 lakh construction labourers and the Chief Minister asked the Labour department to deposit additional Rs 1,000 to their accounts, an official statement said.
On Saturday, total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 2902, including 2650 active cases, 183 cured and 68 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(Inputs from Agencies)
