BS Yediyurappa, 76, not eligible as per his party, will be the CM

Bengaluru: The BJP seems to give two hoots about the age bar – 75 years – which it had invoked to deny an election ticket to Sumitra Mahajan. Otherwise, there is no reason why BS Yediyurappa, 76, should be still sitting in the chief minister’s chair.

Having been allowed to cross the age hump without a murmur, the trust vote in the Karnataka was a mere formality. The BJP veteran won by voice vote with the opposition coalition not putting up a fight or pressing for division, knowing well that the numbers were stacked against them.

But the punch came minutes later when Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar made an emotional speech, once more reaffirming his faith in his new interpretation of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the Representation of Peoples' Act before putting in his papers.

The 69-year-old, who represents the Congress from Srinivasapura constituency in Kolar, gave his farewell speech and resignation minutes after Yediyurappa won the floor test and the House passed the Appropriation Bill.

Taking the winds away from Yediyurappa''s sails, the Speaker stunned the Assembly saying “I have decided to relieve myself from this office… I have decided to resign. I am handing over my resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker Krishna Reddy”. Without waiting for a reaction from the stunned Assembly, he sprinted out. Behind Kumar's move was the BJP threat to vote him out of office in the coming days if he does not step down. Raising his voice, Kumar said during his 14-month-long tenure as the Speaker, he had worked according to his “conscience” and in accordance with the Constitution. “I have upheld the dignity of office to the best of my ability.”