'Brought tears to my eyes': AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal lauds Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's anti-corruption move

Minutes after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sacked health minister, Vijay Singla, over alleged corruption, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Punjab CM and said that his move brought tears to his eyes.

In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes. Whole nation today feels proud of AAP."\

Vijay Singla, who was Punjab Health Minister, was arrested soon after his sacking. He is accused of demanding a one per cent bribe to clear tenders.

Before his arrest, he was sacked by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the cabinet.

According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Singla was demanding 1 per cent commission from officials for contracts. The CMO said that concrete evidence was found against Singla.

Proud of you Bhagwant. Ur action has brought tears to my eyes.



Whole nation today feels proud of AAP https://t.co/glg6LxXqgs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2022

"For the second time in the history of the country, a Chief Minister took strict action directly against his minister," claimed the Punjab CM Office in a statement.

Earlier, in the year 2015, the Delhi Chief Minister had sacked one of his ministers in a corruption case, added the Punjab CMO.

"People have formed the government of Aam Aadmi Party with great expectations, and it is our duty to live up to that expectation," said Mann He further said that as long as "mother India has sons like Arvind Kejriwal and soldiers like Bhagwant Mann, the great war against corruption will continue".

"Arvind Kejriwal had made a promise that we would uproot corruption. There is no place for 1 per cent corruption," he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:59 PM IST