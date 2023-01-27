Brother of union minister Ashwini Choubey dies, relatives claim medical negligence; 2 doctors suspended

ANI

Brother of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Nirmal Choubey died at Mayaganj Hospital in Bihar's Bhagalpur. Relatives of Choubey claimed that he died because of medical negligence by doctors, news agency ANI reported.

A relative of Choubey named Chandan said: "He felt physical discomfort & we rushed him here. There was no doctor. ICU is without doctor."

Superintendent accepts there were no doctors in ICU

Dr Asim Kr Das, superintendent of the hospital, accepted that there were no doctors in ICU.

"Patient was brought in critical condition. It was found that he had suffered a massive heart attack. The senior doctor administered him the required medicine. He was then shifted to ICU but there was no doctor there. I suspended 2 doctors," Dr Das said.

Police assures action, warns relatives against creating ruckus

Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary assured action against any negligence but also warned that relatives should not create troubles for doctors.

"We will do an investigation, whenever we get a complaint. We will take action against anyone who was negligent. Action will be taken against them too (aggrieved) if they create a ruckus causing the doctors to flee," DSP Chaudhary said.

