 'Broken Confidence Of India's PM': Rahul Gandhi Mocks Modi During Congress Workers Meeting In Jammu; VIDEO
Rahul targetted PM Modi and mocked him by saying that Congress party workers had led to a "psychological collapse" in the Prime Minister and that the actions of Congress workers had "ended the confidence of India's PM." Rahul was addressing the Congress party workers meeting in Jammu.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi addressing Congress party workers meeting in Jammu on Thursday, August 22 | X | ANI

Jammu, August 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing the party workers meeting in Jammu on Thursday (August 22), targetted PM Modi and mocked him by saying that Congress party workers had led to a "psychological collapse" in the Prime Minister and that the actions of Congress workers had "ended the confidence of India's PM."

"Congress workers gave him (Modi) so much tension that his psychology collapsed," said Rahul amid cheering Congress workers.

"PM's Speech Before And After Elections"

Rahul first puffed his chest out and then deflated it claiming that PM Modi's body language had changed before and after the Lok Sabha elections. "Congress workers made the Prime Minister of India take note of the Constitution," said Rahul.

He then said that he sees the Prime Minister everyday in the Parliament and that the Congress workers had ended the "confidence of the Prime Minister of India."

"Modi Not The Same PM Anymore"

Rahul then went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no longer the PM he was before the elections, alluding to the BJP failing to cross the majority mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. He praised the Congress workers for ensuring that the party's flag keeps flying high and hailed them for fighting the ideological battle against the RSS.

Politics Heats Up In Jammu & Kashmir

Days after the announcement of poll dates in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi met with National Conference (NC) leaders Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday, August 22, 2024.

article-image

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be the first to be held after the abrogation of Article 370. Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases, on September 18, September 25, and October 1 respectively.

