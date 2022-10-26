Broadcasting watchdog slaps Rs 50,000 fine on News18 over communally charged coverage of Karnataka hijab row

The regulatory body asked the channel to train its anchor Aman Chopra on how to conduct debates on such sensitive issues | PTI

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) slapped the Mukesh Ambani-owned News18 TV channel with a Rs 50,000 fine over the channel's highly polarised and incendiary coverage of the row over Karnataka's banning of the hijab in educational institutions on Wednesday.

The regulatory body asked the channel to train its anchor Aman Chopra on how to conduct debates on such sensitive issues -- Chopra violated the Code of Conduct by linking panelists supporting the Hijab to Al-Qaeda.

Through the entire offending debate, the members of the panel had brought into question not just the various principles of Islam as a religion, but had also mocked speakers belonging to the Muslim community by asking them to hail Hindus gods on national television.

“NBDSA observed that while having a debate as to whether the wearing of a Hijab be allowed in the schools or not, there was no occasion to blow up the debate by making it a communal issue”, the NBDSA's order said.

On a programme aired on April 6 this year, Chopra, the anchor, referred to protesting Muslim girl students as “Hijabi Gang”, “Hijabwali Gazwa Gang” and made unsubstantiated allegations that they had resorted to rioting.

Directing News18 to take down the video of the offending program from its website and all platforms within 7 days, the NBDSA warned the news channel that if such violations were repeated in the future, the NBDSA may very well be forced to ensure the in-person appearance of anchor Aman Chopra before it.

"In the instant case, not only had the anchor failed to stop the other panelists from crossing the boundary but had given a platform to express extreme views which could adversely affect the communal harmony in the country,” said the order.