BRO to develop six-foot tracks under 'Project Arunank' in Arunachal Pradesh for better road connectivity

Itanagar: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is developing six-foot tracks in Arunachal Pradesh in order to improve connectivity to the remote areas in the state.

Project Arunank of the BRO has attached priority on development of the six-foot tracks and has commenced work in full swing to achieve the desired goals within three years, BRO sources said here on Friday.

The tracks include Huri-Tapa (20.44-km), Tap-Goying (18.6-km), Tapa–Karu (43.18 km), Sarli-Semai (54.87-km), Sarli-Phulle (34.38-km) and Nacho-Bangte (41.6-km) in Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri districts bordering China, the sources informed.

"BRO in #ArunachalPradesh commenced construction of foot track Huri-Tapa. The endeavour is part of the larger aim of holistically addressing the challenge of improved connectivity to the remote areas in Arunachal and spur socio-eco development in the state," the BRO tweeted.

BRO Director General Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary with his committed officers down the line has been constantly monitoring the work progress, the sources said, adding Project Arunank has been entrusted with the responsibility of critical infrastructure development in the border areas.

The six-foot tracks would not only impact socio-economic development in border areas but also serve as a boon for national security in border districts, the sources added.

Taking to twitter, the BRO DG said, "All tracks being constructed are in remote part of Arunachal Pradesh. It will not only repopulate that area but also allow sumos and jeeps to ply on these tracks. BRO will continue to be committed to join far-flung areas to the hinterland of the state albeit with great sacrifice, if necessary."

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 08:48 PM IST