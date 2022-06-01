'British tried to suppress it then, today Modi govt is doing the same': Congress on ED summons to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress party reacted after the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday summoned party president Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress said, the party was not afraid of the atrocities of the British rule then how will the ED notice break the courage of Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji.

"We will fight...we will win...we will not bow down...we will not be afraid," the grand old party in a Hindi tweet wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also took a press conference slamming the BJP said, "Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it, today Modi govt is also doing the same and ED is being used for this." "ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul will be visiting the ED office on June 8, said party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper was registered recently.

जब कांग्रेस अंग्रेज हुकूमत के अत्याचारों से नहीं डरी, तो ED का नोटिस सोनिया गांधी जी, राहुल गांधी जी और कांग्रेस पार्टी की हिम्मत को क्या ख़ाक तोड़ पाएगा।



हम लड़ेंगे...हम जीतेंगे...हम झुकेंगे नहीं...हम डरेंगे नहीं। — Congress (@INCIndia) June 1, 2022

Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942, at that time the British tried to suppress it, today Modi govt is also doing the same & ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala pic.twitter.com/OAl7CX38Pj — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

The agency registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

After the ED examined Kharge last month, the Congress' whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore accused the government of "harassing" him. Tagore said the government wants to insult Dalit leaders and added that Kharge would not surrender to such tactics.

BJP MP Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress.