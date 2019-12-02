BringBackBagga trends on Twitter after BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga’s account locked

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga’s Twitter account locked has been locked. The microblogging site has accused Bagga of violating the rules.

According to Twitter, Tajinder Pal Bagga’s account has been locked for publishing or posting other people's private information without their express authorisation and permission.

Earlier, Bagga had ordered Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's book Anandmath to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence Matoshree. He even shared Matoshree's address on the site. He did this after the Maharashtra Assembly session to prove Maha Vikas Aghadi's majority started without 'Vande Mataram'.

“This is for the first time in the history of Maharashtra when the Assembly session started without Vande Mataram. So I ordered ‘Anandmath’ book at Uddhav Thackeray’s residence and asked people to tag @officeofUT with #VandeMataramUddhav. But it doesn’t violate any norm as the address is already present on the internet,” Bagga told News Nation.

There has been quite an uproar over Twitter after Bagga's account has been locked. #BringBackBagga is trending currently while writing this copy.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra has slammed Twitter saying, "Is it a crime to write Vande Mataram on Twitter? .. Is it a crime to tweet Anand Math?" What is the justification of locking the account? Will we be locked out of Twitter if we speak about the country and religion?"