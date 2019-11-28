'Bring plastic, take sapling': This Hyderabad-based activist has a brilliant idea to save the environment

In an attempt to reduce the use of plastic, a Hyderabad-based activist has started a campaign called 'Bring Plastic, Take Sapling' which aims at replacing plastics with greenery.

The activist named Ram Dosapati is distributing plant saplings in exchange for plastic bags.

"After seeing the death of several animals due to consumption of plastic I had started this initiative in November 2017. I have conducted several programs and challenges through social media regarding the spread of knowledge and awareness among people. This has created a severe impact on well being of domestic animals. Hence, I urge all the people to stop the use of single-use plastic by using an alternative and educate the present and future generation," Ram Dosapati told ANI.