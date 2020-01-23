'Bring National Register of Unemployed Youth': Digvijaya to Narendra Modi

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should come out with a "National Register of Unemployed Youth" instead of the NRC.

The Rajya Sabha member also said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was involving the youth in activities such as religious processions instead of giving them jobs.

"Young people should ask Amit Shah and Modi to bring out a National Register of Unemployed Youth (NRUY) instead of NRC," Singh told reporters here.