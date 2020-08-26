Bridge with troubled fools: As one bridge collapses in Bihar, bystanders crowd another one to catch the action

Bihar is once again in the news for a bridge collapse. This time, a portion of a bridge over the Bakra river in Araria collapsed on Tuesday, following heavy rainfall.

Photos show that a part of the bridge has crumbled into the water, with dozens of people crammed onto another parallel bridge to observe the same. Rather alarmingly, the photos seem to suggest that the gawking onlookers have abandoned all social distancing norms. There also does not seem to be any masks in sight.

It is also interesting to note that despite the second bridge being crammed to the utmost, there does not seem to be any fear that it too might face a similar fate.