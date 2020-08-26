Bridge with troubled fools: As one bridge collapses in Bihar, bystanders crowd another one to catch the action

Bihar is once again in the news for a bridge collapse. This time, a portion of a bridge over the Bakra river in Araria collapsed on Tuesday, following heavy rainfall.
Photos show that a part of the bridge has crumbled into the water, with dozens of people crammed onto another parallel bridge to observe the same. Rather alarmingly, the photos seem to suggest that the gawking onlookers have abandoned all social distancing norms. There also does not seem to be any masks in sight.
It is also interesting to note that despite the second bridge being crammed to the utmost, there does not seem to be any fear that it too might face a similar fate.
According to a PTI report, a part of the 200-feet-long bridge, which is around 20 years old, had collapsed on Tuesday afternoon. Reportedly, as the bridge collapsed, a tractor carrying several people as well as a motorcycle and several pedestrians fell into the river. It is unclear as to whether there were any casualties.
As per the Tuesday report, while some had reportedly swum to safety, divers had descended to look for those who had fallen in.
Incidentally, this is not the first bridge collapse-related news in recent months. Earlier, in July, the Sattarghat Bridge on the Gandak River had become a topic of debate. News agency ANI had shared a video claiming that a portion of the bridge had collapsed amid heavy rains.
Soon after, clarifications came in the form of a video shared by Minister Nand Kishore Yadav who termed it fake news and claimed that only an approach slab two kilometres from the main Sattarghat Bridge had collapsed.
This recent collapse however has Twitter marvelling. While some expressed concern as to how people would commute to their NEET and JEE centres, others were fascinated by the crowd that had gathered to watch the sunken bridge.
Take a look at the posts:
