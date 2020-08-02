Bridge for Troubled Valley: All you need to know about record-setting Chenab rail bridge in J&K

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming bridge.

1. Located between Bakkal and Kauri (and connecting the two) in the Reasi district, the Chenab Bridge is on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link. It will connect the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India.

2. While earlier estimates had postulated that the bridge would open by December 2021, this seems to have been changed somewhat and is now slated to be operational by 2022.

3. Incidentally, this is not a new project. The bridge had first been slated for completion in 2009. Work was however halted amid concerns about the stability and safety of the bridge. It was restarted in 2010, with a 2015 deadline. Since then, work has been paused and restarted, first with a 2019 deadline, then 2020, and subsequently 2021.