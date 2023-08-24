BRICS Summit: EAM Jaishankar Shares PM Holding Newspaper With Headline 'India's Modi Out Of This World'; See Pic

Even as India's successful soft landing near moon's south pole surface makes headlines around the world, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday (August 24) shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a newspaper that has India's historic feat as its banner headline which read "India's Modi out of this world." He is seen with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the picture.

Earlier on Wednesday (August 23), PM Modi was congratulated by leaders of BRICS and other world leaders at the banquet dinner during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg. India created history by becoming the first country in the world to make soft-landing on the Moon's South Pole and only the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to reach moon after ISRO's (Indian Space Research Organisation) Chandrayaan-3's successful mission.

