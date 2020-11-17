BRICS Summit: Amid ongoing Indo-China tensions, PM Modi to come face to face with Xi Jinping today

Tensions between India and China continue to run high. While several rounds of diplomatic and military talks have been held, disengagement is yet to be achieved. The poor relationship can be traced back to several flare-ups over the last year, from the Galwan Valley clash to the September incident that saw bullets being fired along the Line of Actual Control for the first time in 45 years.

Recent reports had suggested that the two countries were close to an agreement for the Pangong-Chushul area, and that there was a plan of action for how the pullback would occur. Chinese media however seems to disagree with this perspective, with The Global Times stating last week that such reports were "inaccurate" and biased. And while it is hard to be wholly convinced by the publication's take on the issue, it must certainly be admitted that the two countries are not yet on the same page.