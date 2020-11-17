BRICS Summit: Amid ongoing Indo-China tensions, PM Modi to come face to face with Xi Jinping today

Tensions between India and China continue to run high. While several rounds of diplomatic and military talks have been held, disengagement is yet to be achieved. The poor relationship can be traced back to several flare-ups over the last year, from the Galwan Valley clash to the September incident that saw bullets being fired along the Line of Actual Control for the first time in 45 years.
Recent reports had suggested that the two countries were close to an agreement for the Pangong-Chushul area, and that there was a plan of action for how the pullback would occur. Chinese media however seems to disagree with this perspective, with The Global Times stating last week that such reports were "inaccurate" and biased. And while it is hard to be wholly convinced by the publication's take on the issue, it must certainly be admitted that the two countries are not yet on the same page.
It is against this backdrop that Prime Minister Modi will on Tuesday come face to face with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the 12th edition of BRICS Summit. Hosted by Russia , under the theme of 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth', the event will be held virtually. This will be the second such meeting between the two leaders, coming in the wake of last week's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Speaking at the SCO, Xi Jinping had said that the member countries should resolve their "disputes and differences" through dialogue and consultation. "History has proven and will continue to prove that good-neighbourliness will prevail over a beggar-thy-neighbour approach, mutually beneficial cooperation will replace zero-sum game, and multilateralism will beat unilateralism," he had said.
Meanwhile addressing during the meet, PM Modi had said it is important that the SCO member countries respect one another's "sovereignty and territorial integrity". "It is unfortunate that there are unnecessary attempts to bring bilateral issues in the SCO agenda, which is in violation of SCO Charter and Shanghai spirit," Modi had said while addressing the 20th Summit of SCO Council of Heads of State.
(With inputs from agencies)