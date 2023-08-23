 BRICS Summit 2023: India 'Fully Supports' Expansion Of Group, PM Modi Announces At Open Plenary Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBRICS Summit 2023: India 'Fully Supports' Expansion Of Group, PM Modi Announces At Open Plenary Session

BRICS Summit 2023: India 'Fully Supports' Expansion Of Group, PM Modi Announces At Open Plenary Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on the expansion of the group came at a time when there have been talks about including more members into BRICS.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter

Amid the talks of expansions of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that New Delhi “fully supports” the expansion of the group. PM Modi’s comments came during the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit.

“India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this,” PM Modi said.

"We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency," PM Modi said.

Which countries want to join BRICS?

More than 40 countries have expressed interest to join BRICS. These include Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Algeria, Bolivia, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon and Kazakhstan.

The prime reason behind their interest to join BRICS is development finance and increased trade and investment. Furthermore, BRICS becomes a preferred option for these countries to join given the most world bodies are dominated by Western powers.

Read Also
BRICS Summit: PM Narendra Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With South African President Cyril Ramaphosa...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Article 370 Case: No Intention To Interfere With Other Special Provisions Of The Constitution,...

Article 370 Case: No Intention To Interfere With Other Special Provisions Of The Constitution,...

BRICS Summit 2023: India 'Fully Supports' Expansion Of Group, PM Modi Announces At Open Plenary...

BRICS Summit 2023: India 'Fully Supports' Expansion Of Group, PM Modi Announces At Open Plenary...

WATCH: ED Conducts Searches At Premises Of Political Advisor & OSD Of Bhupesh Baghel On His Birthday

WATCH: ED Conducts Searches At Premises Of Political Advisor & OSD Of Bhupesh Baghel On His Birthday

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'India's Space Journey Began On February 23, 1962,' Tweets Congress Ahead Of...

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: 'India's Space Journey Began On February 23, 1962,' Tweets Congress Ahead Of...

Chandrayaan-3: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Miniature Sand Artist Depicts Successful Landing Of Indian Lunar...

Chandrayaan-3: Sudarsan Pattnaik's Miniature Sand Artist Depicts Successful Landing Of Indian Lunar...