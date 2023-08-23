BRICS Summit 2023: India 'Fully Supports' Expansion Of Group, PM Modi Announces At Open Plenary Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Twitter

Amid the talks of expansions of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that New Delhi “fully supports” the expansion of the group. PM Modi’s comments came during the open plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit.

“India fully supports the expansion of BRICS, we welcome moving forward with consensus on this,” PM Modi said.

"We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency," PM Modi said.

Which countries want to join BRICS?

More than 40 countries have expressed interest to join BRICS. These include Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Algeria, Bolivia, Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Comoros, Gabon and Kazakhstan.

The prime reason behind their interest to join BRICS is development finance and increased trade and investment. Furthermore, BRICS becomes a preferred option for these countries to join given the most world bodies are dominated by Western powers.

