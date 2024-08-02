Breaking News Live Updates: No widespread paper leak during NEET exam, says Supreme Court

02 August 2024 11:05 AM IST
NEET-UG 2024: No systemic leak of papers, says Supreme Court
Supreme Court of India has said that there has not been a systemic leak of NEET-UG 2024 papers and that issues only occurred at exam centres in Patna and Hazaribagh.
Kerala Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 308
The death toll in Kerala landslide has reached 308. It's race against time for the rescue workers who are trying hard to rescue anyone who is buried under the soil.
02 August 2024 10:12 AM IST
BEST routes diverted as Sion ROB closes
Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted bus routes after closure of Sion railway overbridge (ROB).
