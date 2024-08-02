 Breaking News Live Updates: No widespread paper leak during NEET exam, says Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBreaking News Live Updates: No widespread paper leak during NEET exam, says Supreme Court
Live Updates

Breaking News Live Updates: No widespread paper leak during NEET exam, says Supreme Court

Breaking news live updates: FPJ brings you the latest as it happens. Watch this space for more.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo
02 August 2024 11:05 AM IST

NEET-UG 2024: No systemic leak of papers, says Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India has said that there has not been a systemic leak of NEET-UG 2024 papers and that issues only occurred at exam centres in Patna and Hazaribagh.

02 August 2024 11:05 AM IST

Kerala Landslides: Death Toll Rises To 308

The death toll in Kerala landslide has reached 308. It's race against time for the rescue workers who are trying hard to rescue anyone who is buried under the soil.

Click here to read more

Kerala landslide

Kerala landslide |

02 August 2024 10:12 AM IST

BEST routes diverted as Sion ROB closes

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted bus routes after closure of Sion railway overbridge (ROB).

BEST

Click here to read more

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Government Withdraws Gag Order Against Scientists

Wayanad Landslides: Kerala Government Withdraws Gag Order Against Scientists

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Says 'No Systemic Breach' Of Papers, Leak Was Only Limited To Patna &...

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Says 'No Systemic Breach' Of Papers, Leak Was Only Limited To Patna &...

Breaking News Live Updates: No widespread paper leak during NEET exam, says Supreme Court

Breaking News Live Updates: No widespread paper leak during NEET exam, says Supreme Court

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Lashes Out At Kerala Government For 'Gag Order On Scientists...

BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla Lashes Out At Kerala Government For 'Gag Order On Scientists...

Bengaluru Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Showers With Overcast Skies, Check...

Bengaluru Monsoon Update: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Heavy Showers With Overcast Skies, Check...