 Breaking News Live Updates: Kerala landslides search and rescue enters fifth day
Breaking News Live Updates: Kerala landslides search and rescue enters fifth day

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
Rescue operation underway at the landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala. | ANI
03 August 2024 09:53 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: 53 people missing still

Fifty three people are still missing in Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst hit Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of the Himalayan state. As per official tally six bodies have been recovered. The cloudburst occurred on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

03 August 2024 09:34 AM IST

Kerala landslides search and rescue enters fifth day

Rescue workers, aided by the Indian Army, SDRF and NDRF are still working to rescue people stuck in landslides in Wayanad. More than hundred people have been rescued but the death toll stands at 308. It is feared that the number may go up.

