Breaking News Live Updates: Kerala landslides search and rescue enters fifth day

03 August 2024 09:53 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: 53 people missing still
Fifty three people are still missing in Himachal Pradesh after cloudburst hit Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of the Himalayan state. As per official tally six bodies have been recovered. The cloudburst occurred on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.
03 August 2024 09:34 AM IST
Kerala landslides search and rescue enters fifth day
Rescue workers, aided by the Indian Army, SDRF and NDRF are still working to rescue people stuck in landslides in Wayanad. More than hundred people have been rescued but the death toll stands at 308. It is feared that the number may go up.