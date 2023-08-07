Massive Fire Breaks Out In Endoscopy Room Of AIIMS, All Patients Evacuated; Visuals Of Blaze Surface |

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday morning. The fire reportedly erupted in the endoscopy room, prompt evacuation was ensured. More than 6 fire tenders were deployed by Delhi Fire Service on the scene. Visuals of the fire have surfaced on the internet. Huge clouds of black smoke can be seen billowing out of the windows.

No Casualties Reported

No casualties were reported in the incident, hospital sources informed ANI, adding the fire has been brought under control. The officials said information regarding the blaze was received at around 11.54 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Reports said the fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room were evacuated safely.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

