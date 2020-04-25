3 terrorists killed in encounter between security forces in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Goripora Area of Awantipora in Pulwama district, news agency ANI reported on Saturday mornig.
Acccording to early reports coming in, two unidentified terrorists and of their associates have been killed.
The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that a search is on for any others involved.
In another incident, the Rashtriya Rifles along with the Jammy and Kashmir police busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu.
According to the PRO Defence Jammu Twitter handle, "Rashtriya Rifles along with the Jammu and Kashmir police achieved major success by busting a terrorist hideout in Ghoriyan district Dodda. A Huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered."
