 Delhi: Police and protesting athletes clash at Jantar Mantar; players accuse cops of beating protestor, abusing Vinesh, Sakshi
Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar said one of the protesters was beaten up and injured by Delhi Police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image

A scuffle broke out between ace wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

Players accused Delhi Police of beating up protestors.

Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar said one of the protesters was beaten up and injured by Delhi Police. The also alleged that women players including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik were abused by policemen.

It has been reported that Dushyant, the brother of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, sustained a head injury and was promptly taken to a hospital.

The altercation allegedly started when the police prevented a bed from being brought into the police premises.

This is a developing story....

