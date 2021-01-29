Blast outside Israeli Embassy, some cars damaged, says Delhi Police

Police sources told NDTV that the explosive (a suspected IED) was wrapped in a plastic bag and left on the pavement, where it detonated. The blast damaged the windscreens of four or five cars parked nearby, the report added.

"We received a call at around 5:45 pm regarding blast after which we reached the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident," Fire Officer Prem Lal told ANI.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm near APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal house. No injury reported, nor any damage to property witnessed except to window panes of 3 vehicles. Initial impressions suggest mischievous attempt to create a sensation," Delhi Police said.