Breaking Bad Bengali Edition: BSF seize 100 kg of contraband Hilsa worth Rs 1.2 lakh

When we read stories about the police seizing illegal contraband, most people think about drugs, weapons or other such items, or even human beings. And while many a news story does start that way, this particular report is about fish being smuggled across the Indian border. More specifically, it is about 100 kg of Hilsa (Illish) fish being smuggled from Bangladesh to India that was seized by the Border Security Force.

On September 2 BSF troops from the South Bengal Frontier seized about 100 kg Hilsa fish worth Rs. 1,20,000 that was being smuggled from the Bangladesh side through a border outpost in Kalyani within the border district of North 24 Paragnas district.