Breaking Bad Bengali Edition: BSF seize 100 kg of contraband Hilsa worth Rs 1.2 lakh

When we read stories about the police seizing illegal contraband, most people think about drugs, weapons or other such items, or even human beings. And while many a news story does start that way, this particular report is about fish being smuggled across the Indian border. More specifically, it is about 100 kg of Hilsa (Illish) fish being smuggled from Bangladesh to India that was seized by the Border Security Force.
On September 2 BSF troops from the South Bengal Frontier seized about 100 kg Hilsa fish worth Rs. 1,20,000 that was being smuggled from the Bangladesh side through a border outpost in Kalyani within the border district of North 24 Paragnas district.
According to officials, a BSF patrolling party acting on intelligence input had stationed themselves near the suspected location. Aroung 10:30 in the morning, they noticed suspicious activity near Bour lake in the form of four to five smugglers trying to sneak into India with some items.
On being challenged by the BSF patrol party , the smugglers ran back to the Bangladesh side taking cover behind the water hyacinths growing in the area. In their haste, they left behind bags filled with fish. A total of 100 kilograms of Hilsa were seized after recovering the six plastic bags.
The seized items were then handed over to the custom office in Petrapole for further legal action on their part.
But if fish seems like a strange smuggling choice to you, this might have something to do with the belief that Hilsa found in different rivers taste different. Many with refined palates contend that illish from the Padma river tastes better, as well as being bigger in size.
