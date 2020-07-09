Brazil with same population as UP but recorded more COVID-19 deaths: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday compared Uttar Pradesh with Brazil and asserted that even though the Indian state has the same population as the latter, it has witnessed less deaths due to coronavirus.

PM Modi made the remarks pursuant to his interaction with the representatives from Non-Governmental Organisations based in his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi. "A huge country like Brazil, with a similar population to Uttar Pradesh, has suffered around 65,000 deaths due to the disease while in Uttar Pradesh, around 800 people have lost their lives. It means that many lives have been saved in our state," said PM Modi.

India rallies behind the US and Brazil and is the third worst-affected country in the world. While India has witnessed over 7.5 lakh cases and 21,000 deaths, Brazil recorded 17 lakh infections and 67,000 deaths. According to the Health Ministry's daily bulletin, Uttar Pradesh has 31,156 cases and 845 people have succumbed to the deadly disease till now.