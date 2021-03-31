Brazil says 'no' to Covaxin, Bharat Biotech explains

New Delhi: Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa – short for the Portuguese Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitári -- has denied permission to import Bharat Biotech's vaccine Covaxin after authorities concluded that the plant in which the jab is made did not meet good manufacturing practices (GMP).

Reacting to it, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said it is working towards resolving the issues cited during the inspection and the order of 20 million doses from the Brazilian government is still active.

The regulator apparently had a rethink due to the absence of some key documents and lack of what it describes as GMP issues. Bharat Biotech in an email reply did not comment on the hiccups.

It said instead it has also applied for clearance in Thailand and the Philippines. In all, around 40 countries have expressed interest in Covaxin, the company claims. These include Iran, Nepal, Mauritius, Paraguay and Zimbabwe.