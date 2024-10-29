 Brawl Over Dates! Violent Clash Erupts At Wedding Ceremony Over Distribution Of Dry Fruits After Nikaah In UP’s Sambhal; Visuals Surface
Brawl Over Dates! Violent Clash Erupts At Wedding Ceremony Over Distribution Of Dry Fruits After Nikaah In UP's Sambhal; Visuals Surface

Brawl Over Dates! Violent Clash Erupts At Wedding Ceremony Over Distribution Of Dry Fruits After Nikaah In UP’s Sambhal; Visuals Surface

The viral video shows the baraatis, or invitees, from the groom's side getting thrashed by the people belonging to the bride's side.

Rahul M Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

In UP's Sambhal district, a wedding venue turned into a battle scene as the groom and bride's relatives engaged in a public brawl. A video of the fight went viral on social media platform X which showed the sides of the bride and the groom thrashing each other.

However, this "massive" fight erupted over the humble "chuhare," or dates. Local reports and journalists claimed that a clash erupted between both sides during a nikah when dates were being distributed.

Disclaimer: The below video contains violent visuals and abusive language. Viewer discretion advised.

It so happened that the girl's side was distributing dates to the baaratis or those from the groom's side. However, someone from the bride's side tried to steal a packet of dates.

This incensed the people from the bride's side so much that they thrashed the person who stole the packet of dates. Slowly, the fight grew and people from both sides exchanged punches and blows.

article-image

Chairs were hurled, relatives of the groom were pinned to the ground and there was chaos all around as the fight continued out in the open. As the video went viral on social media, netizens were shocked to witness a brawl over dates.

Several X users commented that this might be the first time that the bride's side and groom's relatives might have clashed over the "humble" dates.

