Brahmin or Dalit? Speculation continues over new Uttar Pradesh BJP chief

Lucknow: Speculations are going on over the name of new state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief in Uttar Pradesh. The present UP BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh has been inducted in the Yogi cabinet last month and since then the hunt is on for his successor.

While the central leadership of BJP is weighing options among various prominent names for UP chief, social media is busy making guesses. Last week the name of former energy minister in Yogi Government, Srikant Sharma was floated on social media. Few of the BJP legislators even congratulated him over the appointment. However, the BJP top bosses denied any such appointment.

According to senior leaders in UP BJP, post has fallen vacant after the induction of Swatantra Deo Singh in the Yogi cabinet. Since BJP has implemented the formula of one person-one post, a fresh appointment is to be made very soon. Keeping in mind the caste dynamics of UP and forthcoming parliament elections, party is considering the name of Brahmin and Dalit leaders for the post of state president. With UP CM from Thakur community and backwards being given enough representation in the state cabinet, party might go for a Brahmin face for the post state chief.

A senior BJP leader said that despite rumors of anger among Brahmin community, it has voted in large numbers to party candidates in recently held assembly polls. With significant number of Brahmin votes in UP, party wants to appoint a leader of this community for the post.

Meanwhile, few of the leaders are of the opinion that after a long time Dalit voters have switched loyalties from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and preferred BJP in recently concluded assembly polls. Hence, it would be better to appoint state chief from Dalit community.

The prominent Brahmin faces in the race for UP BJP Chief are Srikant Sharma, former Dy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma, Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Ashwani Tyagi, Mahesh Sharma, Harish Diwedi and Bri Bahadur Upadhyay. However, among the Dalit leaders who could emerge as a choice for this post are Vidya Sagar Sonkar, Satish Gautam, Laxman Acharya, Ramapati Shastri and GS Dharmesh.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 08:38 PM IST