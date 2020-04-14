Brace yourself Mumbaikars, local trains and airline services to remain suspended till May 3

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. After which, domestic and international flight services, as well as railway passenger train services, were suspended till May 3 midnight.

After PM Modi extended lockdown, the railway authorities have suspended the Mumbai local and outstation trains till May 3. The local trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai as over 80 lakh people travel in them every day. The Central and the Western Railway operate over 3,000 services on suburban routes daily.

On Tuesday, Central Railway took to Twitter and wrote: "Passenger train services cancelled till 3rd May 2020. All ticket counters will remain closed. Advance online ticket booking stopped completely. The online cancellation facility will remain functional. Full refund for all cancelled tickets.