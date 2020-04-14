Brace yourself Mumbaikars, local trains and airline services to remain suspended till May 3

With the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. After which, domestic and international flight services, as well as railway passenger train services, were suspended till May 3 midnight.
After PM Modi extended lockdown, the railway authorities have suspended the Mumbai local and outstation trains till May 3. The local trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai as over 80 lakh people travel in them every day. The Central and the Western Railway operate over 3,000 services on suburban routes daily.
On Tuesday, Central Railway took to Twitter and wrote: "Passenger train services cancelled till 3rd May 2020. All ticket counters will remain closed. Advance online ticket booking stopped completely. The online cancellation facility will remain functional. Full refund for all cancelled tickets.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had earlier barred flight operations till tonight and airlines such as IndiGo and Air India had already suspended flight bookings till Apr 30 as a precautionary measure. After the prime minister's announcement, railways also suspended passenger train bookings till May 3.
Even, the metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3. DS Mishra, Secretary of Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs told news agency ANI, "With today’s announcement of extending complete lockdown in the country till May 3, metro rail services will continue to be suspended till May 3.”
However, both railways and air cargo operations are been undertaken in the country for the transport of essential as well as non-essential cargo.
The Indian Railways on Tuesday said the full refund would automatically be provided to its online customers for trains cancelled up to May 3, while those who have booked at the counters can take refund till July 31. Customers will also get full refunds of their tickets if they are cancelling their advance bookings for trains not yet cancelled, it said.
