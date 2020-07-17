BPSC declares 64th Combined Main 2020 written exam results, check at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result of BPSC 64th Combined Main 2020 written exam on Thursday. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on BPSC's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 64th Combined Main (Written) Exam 2020 were held on July 12, 13, 14 and 16, 2019.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the commission has shortlisted a total of 3799 candidates for interview round. Out of these 3799 successful candidates, 1953 are from unreserved category, 631 from scheduled caste category, 26 from scheduled caste, 698 from extreme backward class category, 367 from backward class category and 124 women are from backward category. Meanwhile, the BPSC will intimate the date and time of interview later.

Steps to check Bihar BPSC 64th Mains Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC’s website - www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says BPSC 64th Combined Main (Written) Exam Result 2020

Step 3: BPSC Mains result pdf will open in the new tab