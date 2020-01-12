BoycottAmazon: Twitter users accuse company of selling toilet mats, rugs with photos of Ganesha

Amazon, the e-commerce giant that nearly everyone knows, is yet again facing flak from customers.

The hashtag 'BoycottAmazon' trended on Twitter after netizens spotted 'religion-themed' toilet mats and rugs.

One of the first to spot and share this was a Twitter handle called 'HinduJagrutiOrg'. Many others on social media have since shared the pictures shared by the handle.

It must be added that these items seem to have been removed from the online marketplace. This publication was unable to find the products in question when perusing Amazon listings.