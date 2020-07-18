'Boycott China gone too far': Twitter reacts as Mainland China gets a sub-brand called Mainland Asia

The violent face-off with the PLA troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh in which 20 Indian jawans lost their lives has created an anti-China sentiment in the country. People are calling to boycott Chinese products and become self-reliant. The Central government even banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok in a first-ever "digital strike".

Now, leading restaurant brand Mainland China has set up a sub-brand called Mainland Asia and the company has started its promotions with the new sub-brand name. The posters of Mainland Asia have gone viral on social media.

Anjan Chatterjee, managing director of Speciality Restaurants, the chain which owns Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sweet Bengal, told Economic Times that the company has begun a month-long promotion called Mainland Asia, and they may set up a standalone sub-brand by the same name.

“While Mainland China will remain the umbrella brand and there is no change in the brand name, we may have a standalone sub-brand called Mainland Asia. We are contemplating that,” Chatterjee said.

Meanwhile, Twitter had mixed reactions. Some appreciated the move while some said, "Boycott China gone too far". Here are a few Twitter reactions: