Boy slips further into borewell as rescue operations continue

Tiruchirappalli: Rescue operations continued on Saturday to pull out a three-year-old boy who fell into an abandoned borewell, even as authorities suffered a setback as the child slipped further inside.

The child, Sujith Wilson, who fell into the borewell while playing near his house on Friday evening, fell into a 25-feet deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli district and was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet but drifted further to over 70 feet as efforts to rescue him commenced since last evening.

Oxygen is being continuously supplied to the boy who has been trapped since 5.30 pm. According to officials, six teams were involved in the rescue operations. "We could hear the child weeping.. for a long time.. but now we cannot hear. But we feel the child is safe and breathing," the officials said.