Border standoff with China tested India’s national security: S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India was being tested in the seven-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and expressed confidence it will rise to the occasion and meet the national security challenge.

In an interactive session at the FICCI's annual general meeting, Jaishankar also said that what has happened in eastern Ladakh was not actually in China's interest as it has significantly impacted public sentiment in India.

Calling the "events" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) very disturbing, the external affairs minister said they have raised some very "basic concerns''.

When asked whether it will be a long-haul or a breakthrough is expected soon, Jaishankar said: "I would not go into prediction zone at all whether it is going to be easy or not, and what will be the timelines and so on."