Bookings for 200 more trains start today: Here's how to book tickets on IRCTC website or mobile app

In a major relief to passengers, Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned classes. The online booking starts from May 21 at 10 am on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation’s (IRCTC) website.

"Indian Railways will start operations of 200 passenger services as listed in the annexure. These trains shall run from 1/6/2020 and booking of all these trains will commence from 10 am on 21/05/20," as per an official statement issued by the Indian Railways.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App, and no tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any railway station, the Railways said.

Here's how you can book train tickets via IRCTC website or Mobile App:

1. To book tickets via IRCTC's website, visit irctc.co.in

2. Click Register at the bottom

3. Fill in all your details and click on the register button to create your account.

4. After that, click on the Login button. Enter your user ID and password and press Sign in.

5. Once you have logged in, enter the destination of your journey and select date, time, class of coach.

6. Select your desired train clicking on Check availability and fare. If seats are available, book your tickets by clicking on Book Now.

7. Fill in all passenger details including name, age, gender, and berth preference.

8. Later, review your booking and click on Continue Booking, which will direct you to payment process.

9. You will be redirected to a new page where you will be asked to choose your preferred mode of payment including credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI,etc.

10. After making payments you will get confirmation.

11. Download the ticket.

12. The same process can be followed if you want to book your tickets using the IRCTC mobile app.