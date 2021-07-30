Bommai meets PM Modi

New Delhi

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Friday met PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and other senior party leaders in Delhi but did not discuss cabinet expansion issue as the list he was carrying had complex caste equations and balancing acts.

There are reports Bommai is planning to have 5 deputy chief ministers and 6-8 young new faces in his cabinet. A senior BJP functionary was quoted in the media as saying that Bommai’s deputy CMs will be from five major social groups — SCs, STs, Vokkaligas, Lingayats and OBCs.

The aim is to add all communities to the base vote bank of Lingayats and Brahmins. The rainbow Hindu approach is because the BJP has been struggling to cross the magic figure of 113 seats in the assembly polls since 2008.