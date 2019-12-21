Bombay HC tells mining cos to deposit Rs 65L

Panaji: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court has directed three mining companies to deposit Rs 65 lakh each before it for rehabilitating the agricultural land was polluted due to mining. Justice M S Sonak and Justice M S Jawalkar issued the interim order on Wednesday after the state's counsel argued that the mining companies were responsible for filling silt in the paddy field in Sirigao village of North Goa. The court also directed the District Mineral Foundation (a corpus created by the Centre through the tax contribution by mining firms) to earmark Rs 2 crore for the purpose. Vedanta Inc, Rajaram Bandekar (Siridao) Mines Private Limited and Chowgule & Company Private Limited are respondents in this petition.