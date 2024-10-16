 Bomb Threats To Flights: Civil Aviation Minister Says Mumbai Police Has Arrested A Minor Responsible For Targetting 3 Planes
Bomb Threats To Flights: Civil Aviation Minister Says Mumbai Police Has Arrested A Minor Responsible For Targetting 3 Planes

Against the backdrop of at least 19 flights operated by Indian carriers receiving bomb threats in three days that later turned out to be hoax, he also said the Mumbai police have arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting three flights.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:25 PM IST
File image of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu | X @RamMNK

Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing all cases of bomb threats against airlines and the government is closely monitoring the situation, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Wednesday.

"All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," the minister said in a statement as he expressed deep concern over the recent disruptive acts targeting the airlines.

Condemning any attempt to compromise the safety, security and operational integrity of the aviation sector, Naidu also said that he is monitoring the situation regularly.

On Monday, Naidu chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation.

12 Bomb Threats In 72 Hours Leave Passengers Panicked As Indian Airline Carriers Face 'Hoax Menace'
"I assure all the stakeholders, including passengers and industry partners, that every possible effort is being made to safeguard the operations.

"We are committed to enhancing security measures and maintaining seamless coordination with global security agencies," the minister said. 

