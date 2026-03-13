Bomb Threat Email Triggers Security Sweep At Bihar Assembly Ahead Of Rajya Sabha Polls | ANI

Patna: Bihar assembly on Friday received a threat through email to blow up the building, prompting thorough checking of the house and its premises.

Acting swiftly, assembly speaker Prem Kumar held a meeting with senior officials of the assembly secretariat, and ordered a thorough inspection of the entire premises. The threat comes just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16, when the MLAs would cast their votes in the assembly premises.

An official said that the email containing a threat to blow up the assembly building was received as the speaker Prem Kumar took immediate cognisance of the matter and held a meeting with senior officials of the assembly secretariat. The speaker also instructed the secretary-in-charge, Khyati Singh, to apprise the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) of the situation. Bomb disposal squad as well as dog squad, and a large number of police personnel conducted thorough inspection of the assembly building but no suspicious object was found. As a precautionary measure, around 100 employees of the assembly were also asked to vacate the building. Efforts were underway to identify the sender of the email, the official added.

It is not the first instance when a threat to carry out a bombing has been issued via email. Last month, threats to blow up courts were issued via emails across various districts of Bihar. Reports of such threats were received from Buxar, Purnea, Kishanganj, Khagaria, and Patna. Due to these threats, hearings in several major cases had to be stalled.