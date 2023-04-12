 Bomb threat at Patna airport, search operation underway; video surfaces
A bomb disposal squad is currently scanning the airport grounds in response to the call.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Bomb threat at Patna airport, search operation underway | Screengrab

On Wednesday, an anonymous caller made a bomb threat at Patna's Jayprakash Narayan Airport. The call came in around 10:47 a.m.

Delhi: Bomb threat at Indian School in Sadiq Nagar; building evacuated

The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad have been informed, said Delhi police.

According to reports, the email was sent around 10.50 am, then the school administration contacted the police and all parents to pick up their children from school.

A report in India Express stated that the administration sent a message to parents, said: "On account of some unexpected security reasons, we are having to close school early. Kindly arrange to pick up your ward as per details. The school will resume as usual tomorrow.”

article-image

