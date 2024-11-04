 'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

Reports indicate that since October 14, bomb threats have been reported in over 510 flights, leading to losses exceeding Rs 1,000 crore due to delays and disrupted schedules. The most frequent targets of these threats are flights to and from major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Mumbai: Aviation experts feel that the bomb threats that have been targeting domestic and international flights across Mumbai and the country could be a deliberate attempt to destabilise India’s economy by disrupting the aviation sector's contribution to the country’s financial growth.

About The Report

Reports indicate that since October 14, bomb threats have been reported in over 510 flights, leading to losses exceeding Rs 1,000 crore due to delays and disrupted schedules. The most frequent targets of these threats are flights to and from major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi. On just one day, Tuesday last week, over 100 flights received bomb threats, though no explosives were found upon investigation.

Read Also
Bomb Threats Disrupt Over 500 Flights Nationwide, Aviation Sector On High Alert
article-image

To date, all threats have been false. The threats began on October 14 when social media posts claimed bombs were planted on three fights. Threats have since escalated, with dozens of flights being targeted each day. The majority of these threats were posted on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Mumbai Police have registered 14 cases so far, arresting a 17-year-old from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, who made threats to take revenge on a friend, and a 25-year-old man named Shubham Upadhyay in Delhi, who admitted he made false claims to gain fame.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs This Week (Nov 4-Nov 10)
From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs This Week (Nov 4-Nov 10)
Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' & 'Cruel-Hearted': 'She Holds Lot Of Hurt...'
Rupali Ganguly's Husband Ashwin Verma Reacts To Daughter Calling Anupamaa Actress 'Psychotic' & 'Cruel-Hearted': 'She Holds Lot Of Hurt...'
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More
CAT 2024 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download & More

Cyber lawyer Prashant Mali emphasised the need for harsher legal penalties, as current laws do not deter offenders who use anonymous calling methods, like VOIP, to evade detection. The government is considering amendments to impose strict penalties, including fines and potential no-fly status for those issuing false threats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall, AQI Stands At 56.0

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Rainfall, AQI Stands At 56.0

UP: Bus Engulfed In Flames On Yamuna Expressway In Hathras (Video)

UP: Bus Engulfed In Flames On Yamuna Expressway In Hathras (Video)

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Big Update: All 9 River Bridges Completed Between Vapi And...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Big Update: All 9 River Bridges Completed Between Vapi And...

ED Files Prosecution Complaint (PC) In ₹159 Crore Global Cybercrime Syndicate, Dismantles...

ED Files Prosecution Complaint (PC) In ₹159 Crore Global Cybercrime Syndicate, Dismantles...