'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

Mumbai: Aviation experts feel that the bomb threats that have been targeting domestic and international flights across Mumbai and the country could be a deliberate attempt to destabilise India’s economy by disrupting the aviation sector's contribution to the country’s financial growth.

Reports indicate that since October 14, bomb threats have been reported in over 510 flights, leading to losses exceeding Rs 1,000 crore due to delays and disrupted schedules. The most frequent targets of these threats are flights to and from major hubs like Mumbai and Delhi. On just one day, Tuesday last week, over 100 flights received bomb threats, though no explosives were found upon investigation.

To date, all threats have been false. The threats began on October 14 when social media posts claimed bombs were planted on three fights. Threats have since escalated, with dozens of flights being targeted each day. The majority of these threats were posted on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. Mumbai Police have registered 14 cases so far, arresting a 17-year-old from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, who made threats to take revenge on a friend, and a 25-year-old man named Shubham Upadhyay in Delhi, who admitted he made false claims to gain fame.

Cyber lawyer Prashant Mali emphasised the need for harsher legal penalties, as current laws do not deter offenders who use anonymous calling methods, like VOIP, to evade detection. The government is considering amendments to impose strict penalties, including fines and potential no-fly status for those issuing false threats.