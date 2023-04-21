 Bomb found in parking of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police launch investigation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBomb found in parking of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police launch investigation

Bomb found in parking of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police launch investigation

The police are present at the scene and are currently conducting a further investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

A live bomb was found in the parking lot of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, Punjab, on Friday afternoon.

The police are present at the scene and are currently conducting a further investigation.

As per news reports, the bomb was found during a cleaning service on Friday afternoon.

Bomb disposal squad on its way to the site

After the information reached the police, they evacuated everyone from the premises and informed the bomb disposal squad, which is currently on its way to the site.

This comes weeks after Punjab police heightened security in the state to tackle any untoward situation amid its crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his associates. Singh remains elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow woman's bag & run away after robbery in broad daylight

Uttar Pradesh: 2 bikers snatch Lucknow woman's bag & run away after robbery in broad daylight

Another Btech student found dead inside hostel room at IIT Madras; fifth incident this year

Another Btech student found dead inside hostel room at IIT Madras; fifth incident this year

Daggubati Purandeswari: All you need to know about the politician

Daggubati Purandeswari: All you need to know about the politician

Bomb found in parking of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police launch...

Bomb found in parking of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police launch...

Delhi: Old mortar shell found buried in ground in Kapashera area

Delhi: Old mortar shell found buried in ground in Kapashera area