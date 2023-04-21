Bomb found in parking of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police launch investigation

A live bomb was found in the parking lot of Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, Punjab, on Friday afternoon.

The police are present at the scene and are currently conducting a further investigation.

As per news reports, the bomb was found during a cleaning service on Friday afternoon.

Bomb disposal squad on its way to the site

After the information reached the police, they evacuated everyone from the premises and informed the bomb disposal squad, which is currently on its way to the site.

This comes weeks after Punjab police heightened security in the state to tackle any untoward situation amid its crackdown against Amritpal Singh and his associates. Singh remains elusive even as a manhunt to nab him is underway.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon)