Bohag Bihu 2020: Wishes, WhatsApp images to share with your family and friends

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu or Haat Bihu, is the chief festival celebrated in Assam and North-Eastern states of India that marks the Assamese New Year.

Bihu refers to a set of three festivals and each coincides with a distinctive phase in the farming calendar – Magh Bihu/Bhogali observed in January, Bohag Bihu/Rongali Bihu observed in April and Kati Bihu/Rongali observed in October.

The Rongali Bihu is the most celebrated among the three and marks the beginning of the agricultural season. It is the festival of merriment and feasting and is celebrated for seven days.

The word ‘Bihu’ is believed to be originated from the word ‘Bishu’ meaning ‘to ask for peace’. The word transformed into ‘Bihu’ as per the local linguistic preferences. In 2019, the seven-day festival commences on April 15 and ends on April 21.

