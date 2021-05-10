Bodies wash up on Ganga ghats in Bihar's Buxar - the story so far

It was a horrendous sight: swollen, decomposed bodies washing up on Monday morning on the ghats of Ganga near Chausa in Bihar's Buxar district. (Chausa is a village on the Bihar and UP border).

Mostly, these were bodies of Covid victims who were either dumped on the banks after their families could not facilitate a proper cremation, or the ones that were conveniently allowed to float in the river -- as part of their last journey -- for want of last rites.

According to the local officials, including a circle officer and block development officer of Chausa, the bodies were three to four days old and might have been dumped into the river.

Confronted with the facts, the District Magistrate of Buxar admitted at a press conference on Monday evening that 30 bodies were found afloat on the banks of two cremation grounds of Charitra Van and Chausa's Mahadeva Ghat.