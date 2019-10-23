Boat discovered 30 days after Godavari tragedy with 7 more human skeletons

Thirty-days after the Godavari boat tragedy in Andhra Pradesh, expert swimmers retrieved the boat on Tuesday. The accident had taken place in the river near Kachuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.

The expert swimmers also found seven human skeletons from the boat. The skeletons were given to the Rampachodavaram Area Government Hospital. “The bodies were stuck in the A/C cabins. Search is on for the remaining five missing persons,” said Rampachodavaram ASP Vakul Jindal.

The search operation was carried out by the 35 members of Kakinada-based Balaji Marines and Om Shiva Sakthi Under Diving Services, Visakhapatnam, AP State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF), Kakinada Port.

“I am happy that the remains have been retrieved. It is a huge relief for the bereaved families,” said Balaji Marines head Dharmadi Satyam.

There were 77 people, including eight boat crew were, on Royal Vasista, which was proceeding to Papikondalu. The boat was stuck in a whirlpool on September 15th. 26 people had survived the accident while 46 bodies have been found until today.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the SDRF, the Navy, experts from Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Mumbai and the AP Fire Services located the boat at a depth of 215 feet. District Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy then assigned the task of retrieving it to Balaji Marines.