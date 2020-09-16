Boat carrying 25 people capsizes in Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh, 12 bodies recovered

A boat carrying 25 people capsized in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in the Chambal River in Kota.

The rescuers have so far recovered the bodies of 12 people. The victims were from Karauli in Rajasthan and were headed to Goraya Baba temple in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, Kota Collector and Rural SP have left for the accident site.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed concerns and said that his office is in touch with local administration.