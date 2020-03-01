Boat capsizes in Ganga river in UP's Chandauli; 12 people missing

The administration immediately called a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the rescue operation.

District Magistrate NS Chahal said,"National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is present at the spot and rescue operation is underway."

Media reports stated that the people on board were returning home from Ghazipur when the incident took place. Locals at spot immediately alerted the district administration and soon rescue operations were launched.

As reported by Zee News, the mishap took place as it was ferrying 40 people that is 20 more than the boat capacity. The passengers on the capsized boat were mostly women and children.

Earlier, last month, a boat ferrying eight people including IPS officers capsized during a water sport event in Rajasthan. However, they were rescued and brought back on land.