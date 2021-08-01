Board exam 2021: Click here for state-wise status of Class 12 results

In the wake second COVID-19 wave in the country several boards including CBSE and CICSE cancalled Class 12 and Class 10 board exams with many opting for the alternated assessment route to prepare the results.

While several states have declared the class 12 examination results, there are few who are yet to declare them.

We have collated a list of states which have declared the results and states yet to declare them.

CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 12 result on July 30 on the board's official website.

Results were declared on the basis of an alternate assessment policy announced by CBSE that takes into consideration the marks of classes 10, 11 and 12 besides internal assessment and projects.

The board exam scedule in India was disturbed by second wave of COVID-19 and followed lockdown. Several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chose the non-examination route for evaluation of class 10 and class 12 students.

CISCE

The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) Year 2021 examinations were declared on July 24, 2021on the the board's official website.The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had cancelled the exams for both the classes this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result was announced on basis of an alternate assessment policy decided by the board

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra HSC results are likely to be declared tomorrow, August 2 on the board's official website. The Class 12 HSC board examinations were cancelled due to the Covid-19 second wave in Maharashtra.

Haryana

The Haryana Board has declared the BSEH Class 12 result on July 26. The exams were slated to begin on April 20, 2021. However, they were cancelled due to the rise in COVID19 cases

Odisha

Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 results for Science and Commerce students were declared today on July 31. The exams were earlier cancelled, in the wake of the prevailing pandemic.

Telangana

The TS Inter Result 2021 was declared on June 28 on the board's official website. The government of Telangana earlier decided to cancel the Class 12 board exam for the academic year 2020-21.

Gujarat

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) have cancelled the Class 12 board examination. The GSEB HSC Result was released on July 31 for the General stream on the board's official website.

The GSEB HSC Result for Science stream was declared on July 17, 2021.

West Bengal

The West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik or Class 12 board examination result 2021 were declared on July 22 on the board's official website. Class 12 examinations were earlier cancelled in the state.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Board class 12 result 2021 has been declared on July 31 on the official website. Class 12 examinations were earlier cancelled in the state.

Karnataka

The Karnataka board class 12 result 2021 was declared on July 20 on the official website. The government earlier cancelled the Class 12 board exam.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) declared the Class 12 results on July 31 on the official website. Uttarakhand class 10 and 12 board examinations were cancelled in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu declared the class 12 results 2021 on July 19 on the official website after having cancelled the board exams in the state.

Goa

The Goa Board class 12 Result was declared on July 19 on the official website. Class 10 and 12 Board Exams in Goa were cancelled by the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in the state. The students are to be evaluated based on internal assessments conducted by schools and an objective criterion formed by the board.

Bihar

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) earlier conducted the Class 12 exams 2021 between February 1 to 13, for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2021 was released on March 26, 2021, on the official website of the board.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh Board or CGBSE conducted the Class 12 exams from June 1 to June 5. The Board declared the results on July 25 on its official website.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government decided to cancel classes 10 and 12 examinations conducted by the state board this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE declared the class 12 result 2021 on its official website.

Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government decided to cancel the class 12 examinations in 2021. The results are yet to be declared.

Manipur

The Manipur class 12 Result 2021 has been released on July 24 on the board's official website. The Manipur government earlier cancelled class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state-run schools in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tripura

The Tripura government cancelled this year's Class 10 and 12 state board examinations due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) announced the class 12 results on July 31.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) cancelled Class12 examinations in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The class 12 result was announced on July 30 on the official website.

(With inputs from agencies)