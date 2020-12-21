BMC norms for flyers arriving from the United Kingdom

Mumbai

Barely a few hours after the CM Uddhav Thackeray announced imposition of night curfew, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has released quarantine guidelines for passengers arriving from the United Kingdom. These guidelines are part of measures of caution to prevent the spread of new mutant coronavirus in Mumbai.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, who signed the rules, said all the passengers arriving from the UK directly or through indirect flights must be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in the nearby hostels for seven days. If the passenger is found symptomatic on arrival then he will be shifted directly to Seven Hills Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

On arrival, no RT-PCR test will be conducted. However, RT-PCR test will be conducted during 5th to 7th day at the hotels at the cost of the quarantined passengers. If the report of the test is found negative, the passenger would be discharged from the institutional quarantine after 5 to 7 days with the advice of 7 days mandatory Home Quarantine. If the test result is found positive but asymptomatic then he will be continued in the same hotel in quarantine or in the Covid 19 hospital till 14 days.

Further, arrangements will be made by BEST to transport the flyers from the UK by direct or indirect flights to the hotels. Arrangements of 800 rooms will be required on December 21 for passengers from the UK. The hotel cha­rges will be borne by th­em as per the choice of hotels.

The passports of all the passengers will be deposited with the hotel and returned at the time of discharge from the hotel quarantine. The Mumbai International Airport Ltd will provide PPE kits to immigration officers and everyone working on the airport. The arrangement for the testing of these passengers will be made through linking of private laboratories to the quarantine hotels and the same will be charged to the passengers.

Mumbai Suburban District Collector will monitor the operations and depute suitable teams for the monitoring. These guidelines are applicable to all passengers arriving at Mumbai International Airport from the UK irrespective of their further travel plans.