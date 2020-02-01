Bloodbath on D-Street, budget fails to impress investors

Stock markets witnessed a bloodbath during the special trading session on Saturday as traders resorted to short selling after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2020-21.

Investors said the Budget proposals did not contain any concrete measures to arrest the falling economic growth which has dipped to a decade-low level. They said that lowering of income tax rates with the removal of exemptions may not lead to any meaningful boost to consumption, which is crucial to reverse the slump.

However, the Economic Survey 2020 said the GDP is expected to grow at 6 to 6.5 per cent in the new financial year beginning on April 1.