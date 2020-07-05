Bloodbath in media continues: Business Standard discontinues its Sunday edition; fires around 60 employees

The novel coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact on industries. Many companies have either been shut down or have initiated cuts in the salaries of their employees. Many have even sacked their staff, and the media industry is no different.

After The Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, News Nation, The Indian Express, The Outlook, The Quint etc. took "measures" amid the pandemic and laid off their staff, the bloodbath in the media industry further continues.

Now, Business Standard has discontinued its Sunday edition and allegedly fired around 60 of its employees in locations across the country.

The newspaper sent across a notification to its readers which read, "Sunday Business Standard is being discontinued from July 5, 2020. Some of the key elements of our Sunday paper will be carried on weekdays."

According to Newslaundry, at least six reporters from five bureaus as well as members of the sales and marketing team and design department have been affected. Reportedly, among those six reporters, two from Kolkata, and one each from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.

Shivendra Gupta, executive vice-president of the organisation told NL that the due to business and financial stress caused by the pandemic, they have laid off a few employees. "We have also discontinued our Patna and Raipur Hindi editions with effect from July 1, 2020. The Sunday Business Standard will also be discontinued with effect from July 5, 2020, and the Weekend pullout will no longer be published on Saturdays from July 4, 2020," he added.